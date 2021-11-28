Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,383. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GoPro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GPRO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

