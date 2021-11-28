Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.98 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,022. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

