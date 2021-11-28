Zacks: Analysts Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $7.17 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

