Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $203.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $208.00 million. Life Storage reported sales of $166.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $762.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $775.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $854.58 million, with estimates ranging from $829.30 million to $885.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

