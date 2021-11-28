Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). FOX reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 20,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 1,850,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. FOX has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

