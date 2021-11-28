Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $97.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the lowest is $78.47 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $349.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $513.78 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $587.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

