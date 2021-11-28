Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $3.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.57. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $82,578,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $283.85 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $217.38 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.15 and its 200-day moving average is $307.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

