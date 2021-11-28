Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post sales of $14.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.37 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $57.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

