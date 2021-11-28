Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 84.3% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,851.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,676.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

