YFFII Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $83,457.00 (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. YFFII Finance has a total market capitalization of $7,515.56 and $83,457.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFFII Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFFII Finance Coin Profile

YFFII is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

YFFII Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFFII Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFFII Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFFII Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFFII Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFFII Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.