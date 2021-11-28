Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75.00

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market capitalization of $15,422.98 and $75.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.12 or 0.00025829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. The official website for Yearn Finance Bit is yfbit.finance . Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

