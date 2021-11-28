Ycash Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,587.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $24,587.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00424873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00183527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00098455 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003120 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,835,606 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

