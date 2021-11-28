YAM Market Cap Achieves $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00237632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

