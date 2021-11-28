WT Wealth Management Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 450,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

