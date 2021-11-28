WT Wealth Management Buys 1,923 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 139,610 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.