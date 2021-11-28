Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IWSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc operates as a shell company. The firm continues to evaluate and explore available strategic options. It includes developing or acquiring a majority interest or at least a controlling interest in companies with principal business operations in an industry that the company believes will provide attractive opportunities for growth.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.