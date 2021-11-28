Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $277.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,541.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.00 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

