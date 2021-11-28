Woodcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116,126.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $593,312.63 and approximately $116,126.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,149.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.34 or 0.07515027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.00349006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.93 or 0.01017431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00084222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.39 or 0.00427310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.62 or 0.00422210 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

