WJ Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63,961 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 907.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after purchasing an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.