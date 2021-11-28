WJ Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 232,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 175,306 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.