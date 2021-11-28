WJ Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,922,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 644,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.