Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

