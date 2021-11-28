Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 253 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its 200-day moving average is $247.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $202.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

