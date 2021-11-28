Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $35,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

