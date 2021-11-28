Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

