Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,287.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 153,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $161.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

