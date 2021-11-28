Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

