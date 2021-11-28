William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,597,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after buying an additional 85,938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 540,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

