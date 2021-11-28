Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Purchases C$44,880.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20.

TSE WCP opened at C$6.81 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

WCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

