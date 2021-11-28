White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Financial Analysis

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 80.75% 19.97% 5.27% White Mountains Insurance Group 49.54% -7.73% -4.59%

This table compares Enstar Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.56 $1.76 billion N/A N/A White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 2.65 $708.70 million $57.78 17.96

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enstar Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enstar Group beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The NSM segment comprises of full-service managing general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Kudu Segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment comprises of the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

