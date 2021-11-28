WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $718,242.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $123.46 million and $718,242.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $17.88 or 0.00032079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00099905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.48 or 0.07431227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.68 or 0.99163597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

