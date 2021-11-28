WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. 688,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,616. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.98. WEX has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at $22,590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in WEX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 272.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.