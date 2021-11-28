Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 88.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 597,118 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,583,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

