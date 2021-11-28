West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $709.10 Million

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $709.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.50 million and the lowest is $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $438.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.80. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.