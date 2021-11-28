WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

NYSE:BYD opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.