Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.86. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. 335,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

