Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 481 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG opened at $102.04 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

