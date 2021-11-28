Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 111,376 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BIPC opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

