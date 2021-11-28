Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

