WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 45,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,306. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

