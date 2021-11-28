WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 45,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,306. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
WEED Company Profile
