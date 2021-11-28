Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,054 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of LivaNova worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after acquiring an additional 96,228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $306,106. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.