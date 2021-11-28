Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,283 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

