Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 8,601 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.53 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

