Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 49 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Shares of DG opened at $224.42 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

