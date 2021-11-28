Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,630,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,984,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

