Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.71 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,709. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

