Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,642 shares of company stock valued at $246,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

