Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 8,601 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.