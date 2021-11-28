Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 49 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

NYSE DG opened at $224.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.48 and its 200-day moving average is $219.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

