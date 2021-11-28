WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WECMF opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

WeCommerce Company Profile

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

